2 of 3 convictions overturned for Hattiesburg pastor - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

2 of 3 convictions overturned for Hattiesburg pastor

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Connect
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned a pair of charges and remanded another to a lower court in the conviction of Hattiesburg Pastor Kenneth Fairley. (Photo source: Forrest County Jail) The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned a pair of charges and remanded another to a lower court in the conviction of Hattiesburg Pastor Kenneth Fairley. (Photo source: Forrest County Jail)
1 conviction affirmed and sent to lower court for sentencing determination. (Photo source: WDAM) 1 conviction affirmed and sent to lower court for sentencing determination. (Photo source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned a pair of charges and remanded another to a lower court in the conviction of Hattiesburg Pastor Kenneth Fairley.

After a six-day trial, in September 2016, Fairley was found guilty by a jury of his peers on charges of conspiracy to commit theft of government money and two counts of receiving, retaining, concealing or converting money that belonged to the government, all relating to the government agency of Housing and Urban Development through rehabbing houses in Hattiesburg.

Fairley argues that (1) the indictment, jury instruction, and verdict form all misstated the elements, (2) the district court erroneously admitted recorded conversations as non-hearsay statements of a coconspirator; and (3) the district court improperly calculated Fairley’s loss amount and imposed an inapplicable sentencing enhancement.

The Court of Appeals issued their ruling on Monday, overturning two of those convictions.

“Because errors in the indictment, jury instruction, and verdict form directly undermined Fairley’s defense, we vacate Fairley’s conviction under count two and three,” according to the court documents.

Counts two and three are theft of government property.

The Court of Appeals did affirm Fairley’s conviction under count one, which was conspiracy to commit theft of government property.

“We affirm Fairley’s conviction under count one, and the district court’s evidentiary and sentencing rulings. We REMAND to the district court to determine whether Fairley’s sentence should change in light of the vacated convictions.”

As for now, the sentencing timeline has not changed, and can/will be determined by a lower court at a later date.

There has been no date set in Federal Court in Hattiesburg for a hearing at this time.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • C Spire hosting rescheduled broadband luncheon Friday

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 5:01 PM EST2018-01-23 22:01:36 GMT
    C Spire will host a broadband internet luncheon for business at the Lake Terrace Convention Center on Jan. 26. Photo credit WDAM.C Spire will host a broadband internet luncheon for business at the Lake Terrace Convention Center on Jan. 26. Photo credit WDAM.

    An internet provider is giving Hattiesburg businesses a chance to be on the cutting edge of broadband technology.  

    More >>

    An internet provider is giving Hattiesburg businesses a chance to be on the cutting edge of broadband technology.  

    More >>

  • Wounded Minutemen get $5,000 from Columbia Veterans Picnic

    Wounded Minutemen get $5,000 from Columbia Veterans Picnic

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 3:27 PM EST2018-01-23 20:27:45 GMT
    The Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi got a check from the organizers of the 5th Veterans Picnic and Car Show. (Photo source: WDAM)The Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi got a check from the organizers of the 5th Veterans Picnic and Car Show. (Photo source: WDAM)

    A group that helps Mississippi National Guard soldiers and other troops who were wounded in combat received $5,000 Tuesday from an annual veterans gathering held last November in Columbia. The Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi got a check from the organizers of the 5th Veterans Picnic and Car Show, which was held at the Columbia Water Park on Nov. 11. The Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi hosts a golf tournament at Pine Creek Golf Club in Purvis each year to benefit wounded soldi...

    More >>

    A group that helps Mississippi National Guard soldiers and other troops who were wounded in combat received $5,000 Tuesday from an annual veterans gathering held last November in Columbia. The Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi got a check from the organizers of the 5th Veterans Picnic and Car Show, which was held at the Columbia Water Park on Nov. 11. The Wounded Minutemen of Mis

    More >>

  • 2 jailed after domestic dispute leads to apartment fire in Lamar County

    2 jailed after domestic dispute leads to apartment fire in Lamar County

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 1:55 PM EST2018-01-23 18:55:53 GMT
    A domestic dispute in Lamar County between a boyfriend and girlfriend led to an apartment fire and both being charged. (Photo source: WDAM)A domestic dispute in Lamar County between a boyfriend and girlfriend led to an apartment fire and both being charged. (Photo source: WDAM)
    A domestic dispute in Lamar County between a boyfriend and girlfriend led to an apartment fire and both being charged. According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, deputies responded to an apartment on Getaway Lane, off West Hill Drive around 8 p.m. for a report of a domestic dispute. “Both parties involved actually called 911 saying there was a domestic disturbance and a fire at the apartment,” Rigel said. When Rigel's deputies arrived at the scene, bo...More >>
    A domestic dispute in Lamar County between a boyfriend and girlfriend led to an apartment fire and both being charged. According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, deputies responded to an apartment on Getaway Lane, off West Hill Drive around 8 p.m. for a report of a domestic dispute. “Both parties involved actually called 911 saying there was a domestic disturbance and a fire at the apartment,” Rigel said. When Rigel's deputies arrived at the scene, bo...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly