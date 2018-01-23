Suspect sought in Hub City armed robbery

Hattiesburg police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Hub City fast food restaurant.

According to Hattiesburg Police PIO, Latosha Myers-Mitchell, officers responded to the 3509 Hardy Street to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, around 8:30 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery, that happened in the parking lot.

“Officers made contact with a female who stated she was approached by a black male who displayed a handgun and demanded money,” said Myers-Mitchell.

She added that the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and khaki pants, and left on foot.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.