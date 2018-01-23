Wounded Minutemen get $5,000 from Columbia Veterans Picnic - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Wounded Minutemen get $5,000 from Columbia Veterans Picnic

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
The Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi got a check from the organizers of the 5th Veterans Picnic and Car Show. (Photo source: WDAM) The Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi got a check from the organizers of the 5th Veterans Picnic and Car Show. (Photo source: WDAM)
COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) -

A group that helps Mississippi National Guard soldiers and other troops who were wounded in combat received $5,000 Tuesday from an annual veterans gathering held last November in Columbia.

The Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi got a check from the organizers of the 5th Veterans Picnic and Car Show, which was held at the Columbia Water Park on Nov. 11.

The Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi hosts a golf tournament at Pine Creek Golf Club in Purvis each year to benefit wounded soldiers.

Last year during the tournament, checks for $3,500 were presented to 14 wounded veterans.

In the last 8 years, the event has raised about $242,000 and has been able to help 53 soldiers and airmen.

This year's tournament will take place on Apr. 9.

