1 person shot at Collins plant

Darrin Jones, 41, of Collins, named as suspect in Sanderson Farms shooting. Possibly driving a 2007 black Ford Flex. Considered armed & dangerous per Collins PD. (Photo source: CPD)

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a Monday afternoon shooting at the Sanderson Farms plant in Collins where one person was injured.

Collins police named Darrin Jones, 41, of Collins, as the suspect in the shooting, and he is possibly driving a 2007 black Ford Flex. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Collins Police Chief Joey Ponder said one person was shot and transported to a local hospital with injuries, but he did not know the extent of them.

He said the shooting happened inside the facility around 4 p.m. The factory was closed down while the scene was made secure.



Ponder said the shooting was not random and that the suspect knew the victim.

Anyone with information regarding Jones is urged to call the Collins Police Dept. at 601-765-6541.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.