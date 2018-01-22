1 person shot at Collins plant

Billy Fokakis, the owner of a restaurant that’s been a staple in Hattiesburg for nearly 100 years, died Monday morning after a brief fight with a rare form of cancer.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene of a shooting at the Sanderson Farm plant in Collins where one person was shot. According to Collins Police Chief Joey Ponder, the shooting happened inside the facility around 4 p.m. The factory was closed down while the scene was made secure according to Ponder. He said one person was shot and transported to a local hospital with injuries, but he did not know the extent of them. A suspect did flee the sce...More >>
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.More >>
A preliminary report from the National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in Covington County on Monday morning as a strong line of storms moved through the Pine Belt.More >>
