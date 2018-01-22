USM ranked among top universities in MS for online classes - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

USM ranked among top universities in MS for online classes

By Jayson Burnett, Digital Content Producer
The University of Southern Mississippi is ranked the 2nd top public university for online courses in the state of Mississippi.

The school has approximately 15,000 students with more than 180 undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Southern Miss also has a graduation rate of 50 percent. 

Several degrees are offered at the university in areas such as business administration, applied technology, and education. 

To view the full list of top ranked online universities in Mississippi, click here

