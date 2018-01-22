Billy Fokakis dies after brief fight with rare cancer

Sarah Walley didn’t really know the man behind the Coney Island Café counter with the kind eyes and the bushy, black beard. Billy Fokakis was far more familiar to Walley when she played at the Sunrise Softball Fields, the one who sponsored teams for the Petal Girls Softball Association. “He's somebody you looked up to all your life,” Walley said. “He would give you the shirt off his back. He was just that type of person.” So, when Walley learned...

Sarah Walley didn’t really know the man behind the Coney Island Café counter with the kind eyes and the bushy, black beard. Billy Fokakis was far more familiar to Walley when she played at the Sunrise Softball Fields, the one who sponsored teams for the Petal Girls Softball Association. “He's somebody you looked up to all your life,” Walley said. “He would give you the shirt off his back. He was just that type of person.” So, when Walley learned...

The fundraiser is set for Feb. 17 at the Tatum Park Softball Complex in Hattiesburg. (Photo source: Facebook)

Billy Fokakis died Monday morning after a brief fight with a rare form of cancer. (Photo source: WDAM)

Billy Fokakis, the owner of a restaurant that’s been a staple in Hattiesburg for nearly 100 years, died Monday morning after a brief fight with a rare form of cancer.

According to a Facebook post by Fokakis’s daughter, Kayla, he died at 10:18 a.m.

“There’s no more pair or suffering. He is completely at peace,” Kayla said in the heartfelt post, which has been shared hundreds of times.

Fokakis was a third-generation owner of Coney Island Café. Those who knew him say he never missed a day of work and was always quick with a smile and joke while serving his customers.

Fokakis was diagnosed with signet ring adenocarcinoma just before Christmas.

“The worst word we've ever heard," Kayla said of the disease in a previous interview with WDAM.

The family set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses while Fokakis was sick. In 16 days, the campaign has raised nearly $29,000.

