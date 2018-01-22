Billy Fokakis dies after brief fight with rare cancer - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Billy Fokakis dies after brief fight with rare cancer

Billy Fokakis died Monday morning after a brief fight with a rare form of cancer.

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Billy Fokakis, the owner of a restaurant that’s been a staple in Hattiesburg for nearly 100 years, died Monday morning after a brief fight with a rare form of cancer.

According to a Facebook post by Fokakis’s daughter, Kayla, he died at 10:18 a.m.

“There’s no more pair or suffering. He is completely at peace,” Kayla said in the heartfelt post, which has been shared hundreds of times.

Fokakis was a third-generation owner of Coney Island Café. Those who knew him say he never missed a day of work and was always quick with a smile and joke while serving his customers.

Coney Island Cafe closed while owner battles rare form of cancer

Fokakis was diagnosed with signet ring adenocarcinoma just before Christmas.

“The worst word we've ever heard," Kayla said of the disease in a previous interview with WDAM.

The family set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses while Fokakis was sick. In 16 days, the campaign has raised nearly $29,000.

