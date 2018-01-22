Flu kills 2-year-old MS girl

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the entire U.S. is experiencing widespread flu activity. (Stock image)

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.

Sad news to report today. A 2-year-old Sumrall girl died from complications from the flu over the weekend, per Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict. pic.twitter.com/AVD1LbfQ08 — Melissa Egan (@_MelissaEgan) January 22, 2018

Benedict said the girl, who was not identified, was diagnosed with the flu strain B on Friday afternoon. She died Sunday morning from complications related to the flu, including pneumonia, Benedict said.

The coroner said he did not know if the girl had gotten a flu shot.

Medical experts say the 2017-2018 flu season could be the most severe in years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the entire U.S. is experiencing widespread flu activity, and 30 influenza-related pediatric deaths have already been reported this season.

According to the CDC, a total of 30 influenza-associated pediatric deaths have been reported for the ‘17-‘18 season. https://t.co/dGlFrJyoux — Melissa Egan (@_MelissaEgan) January 22, 2018

Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect yourself from the flu, how to recognize symptoms and how to prevent the spread of flu if you come down with the sickness.

#Flu can be spread by tiny droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze, or talk. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby. More on how to prevent the spread of #flu: https://t.co/8WxykV7x1r pic.twitter.com/gTCpMsmYBK — CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) January 18, 2018

Most people with #flu have mild illness and don’t need medical care. However, stay alert for emergency warning signs of flu sickness, which include:

- Difficulty breathing

- Symptoms improve but return with a fever and worse cough

- & More: https://t.co/pGrHlkRexy pic.twitter.com/Ygbl8x20UP — CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) January 19, 2018

#FluTip: Help stop the spread of flu viruses at home, work and school with these 6 health habits: https://t.co/8Sc7GaIUV6 pic.twitter.com/b2JqP7SWXL — CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) January 19, 2018

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.