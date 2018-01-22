Flu kills 2-year-old MS girl - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Flu kills 2-year-old MS girl

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the entire U.S. is experiencing widespread flu activity. (Stock image) According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the entire U.S. is experiencing widespread flu activity. (Stock image)
FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.

Benedict said the girl, who was not identified, was diagnosed with the flu strain B on Friday afternoon. She died Sunday morning from complications related to the flu, including pneumonia, Benedict said.

The coroner said he did not know if the girl had gotten a flu shot. 

Medical experts say the 2017-2018 flu season could be the most severe in years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the entire U.S. is experiencing widespread flu activity, and 30 influenza-related pediatric deaths have already been reported this season.

Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect yourself from the flu, how to recognize symptoms and how to prevent the spread of flu if you come down with the sickness.

