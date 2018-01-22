NWS confirms tornado touched down in Covington Co.

A preliminary report from the National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in Covington County . (Photo source: WDAM)

NWS in Jackson reported some damage in Jones County that was likely caused by a tornado. (Photo source: WDAM)

A preliminary report from the National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in Covington County on Monday morning as a strong line of storms moved through the Pine Belt.

BREAKING: NWS confirms preliminary EF-1 tornado touched down this morning in Covington county. — Stephen Moody (@StephenMoodyTV) January 22, 2018

Storm damage here in Covington county. I’m waiting on the NWS to confirm if it was a tornado. pic.twitter.com/3NznSrnJ8X — Stephen Moody (@StephenMoodyTV) January 22, 2018

Tornado warnings were issued for parts of Clarke and Jasper counties earlier in the morning, and damage was reported in some areas.

Emergency management officials in Covington County tell us at least five structures were damaged by the storm and multiple trees are down near J Nelson Drive off Highway 37.

#breaking: Covington County EMA Director reporting at least 5 structures damaged and multiple trees down near J Nelson Drive off Highway 37. #mswx — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) January 22, 2018

NWS in Jackson reported some damage in Jones County that was likely caused by a tornado. NWS says a damage survey team is in the Pine Belt to investigate the storm's impact.

9:29 AM: Damage reported along Carter Dees Rd in far northwest Jones Co, likely resulting from a tornado. — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) January 22, 2018

A damage survey team is heading to Covington and Jones counties to investigate damage that occurred earlier this morning. We'll pass along the results as they become available. — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) January 22, 2018

