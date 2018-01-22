NWS confirms tornado touched down in Covington Co. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

NWS confirms tornado touched down in Covington Co.

NWS in Jackson reported some damage in Jones County that was likely caused by a tornado. (Photo source: WDAM) NWS in Jackson reported some damage in Jones County that was likely caused by a tornado. (Photo source: WDAM)
A preliminary report from the National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in Covington County . (Photo source: WDAM) A preliminary report from the National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in Covington County . (Photo source: WDAM)
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

A preliminary report from the National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in Covington County on Monday morning as a strong line of storms moved through the Pine Belt.

Tornado warnings were issued for parts of Clarke and Jasper counties earlier in the morning, and damage was reported in some areas.

Emergency management officials in Covington County tell us at least five structures were damaged by the storm and multiple trees are down near J Nelson Drive off Highway 37.

NWS in Jackson reported some damage in Jones County that was likely caused by a tornado. NWS says a damage survey team is in the Pine Belt to investigate the storm's impact.

