Taylor Gautreaux, William Carey soccer rise above adversity

Since the EF-3 tornado landed last year, William Carey University has spent the entire year working to rebuild their campus. “The feeling that we couldn't recover was pretty widespread but they didn't know our students, faculty and employees and our determination,” says President Dr. Tommy King. William Carey came from destruction to full restoration. Sophomore Cassidy Monk says, “The lord has just delivered us from such a tragic event..."More >>
The campus of William Carey was calm as the clock struck midnight and the date turned to January 21, 2017. Then-freshman soccer player Taylor Gautreaux turned in at about 1 a.m. She would be awoken two hours later to the sounds of a violent tornado just outside her dorm room wall.More >>
Christian Tabernacle of the Apostolic Faith was one of many buildings destroyed in the EF-3 tornado that tore through the Pine Belt on January 21, 2017.More >>
