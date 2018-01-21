"Blessing in disguise": Churches join together after the tornado

The campus of William Carey was calm as the clock struck midnight and the date turned to January 21, 2017. Then-freshman soccer player Taylor Gautreaux turned in at about 1 a.m. She would be awoken two hours later to the sounds of a violent tornado just outside her dorm room wall.More >>
Christian Tabernacle of the Apostolic Faith was one of many buildings destroyed in the EF-3 tornado that tore through the Pine Belt on January 21, 2017.More >>
On Sullivan Kilrain Road in Lamar County, you'll find the Baggett home. These days, the torn earth here isn't just a sign of a foundation for a new home, it represents the future and hope. If you look closely, painful reminders of the past linger, with pieces of their old property still hanging from their tree. "Things that you would have never thought of is gone," Melissa Baggett said. One year ago today, an EF3 tornado shredded the home Melissa Baggett shared with ...More >>
