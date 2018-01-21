Missing Jasper Co. teen found safe in AL - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Missing Jasper Co. teen found safe in AL

Kaydence O. Johnson (Photo Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Department) Kaydence O. Johnson (Photo Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Department)
JASPER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A 13-year-old girl who was reported missing in Jasper County has been found safe in Alabama, according to Sheriff Randy Johnson.

Johnson said Monday morning Kaydence Olivia Johnson is now with her father and is on her way back to Mississippi.

Kaydence was reported missing to the sheriff's department after she was last seen at her home in the Moss community around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

