Missing Jasper Co. teen found safe in AL

Billy Fokakis, the owner of a restaurant that’s been a staple in Hattiesburg for nearly 100 years, died Monday morning after a brief fight with a rare form of cancer.More >>
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.More >>
A preliminary report from the National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in Covington County on Monday morning as a strong line of storms moved through the Pine Belt.More >>
A 13-year-old girl who was reported missing in Jasper County has been found safe in Alabama, according to Sheriff Randy Johnson.More >>
