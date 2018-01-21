Jasper Co. authorities searching for missing teen - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Jasper Co. authorities searching for missing teen

Missing teen in Jasper Co., Kaydence O. Johnson; Photo Source: Jasper Co. Sheriff's Dept. Missing teen in Jasper Co., Kaydence O. Johnson; Photo Source: Jasper Co. Sheriff's Dept.
JASPER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl. 

Kaydence Olivia Johnson, 13, was last seen at her home in Jasper County in the Moss Community around 2:30 Sunday morning.

Johnson is 5-foot-4 and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white & black shirt with black tights, and black & white converse tennis shoes. 

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Jasper County Sheriff's Department at (601)-764-2588.

    Missing teen in Jasper Co., Kaydence O. Johnson; Photo Source: Jasper Co. Sheriff's Dept.Missing teen in Jasper Co., Kaydence O. Johnson; Photo Source: Jasper Co. Sheriff's Dept.

