City of Hattiesburg holds prayer service for tornado anniversary

The City of Hattiesburg held a sunrise prayer service and moment of silence Sunday morning to commemorate the anniversary of the EF-3 tornado that tore through the Pine Belt on January 21, 2017.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker, former mayor Johnny Dupree and pastors from area churches joined together in Friendship Park for the brief service at 7 a.m.

“Blessings do come from tragedies," said Barbara Hamilton, Executive Assistant to the President at William Carey University as she spoke about the recovery efforts on campus.

Mayor Barker held a moment of silence for the four lives lost a year ago: Ernest Perkins, David Wayne McCoy, Cleveland Madison and Simona Cox.

The service not only remembered the four Hattiesburg residents who lost their lives, but also the damage sustained and the resiliency shown by Hattiesburg residents to rebuild and move forward.