City of Hattiesburg holds prayer service for tornado anniversary - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

City of Hattiesburg holds prayer service for tornado anniversary

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
Connect
Woman prays during the service at Friendship Park Sunday morning. Source: WDAM. Woman prays during the service at Friendship Park Sunday morning. Source: WDAM.
Source: WDAM. Source: WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The City of Hattiesburg held a sunrise prayer service and moment of silence Sunday morning to commemorate the anniversary of the EF-3 tornado that tore through the Pine Belt on January 21, 2017.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker, former mayor Johnny Dupree and pastors from area churches joined together in Friendship Park for the brief service at 7 a.m.

“Blessings do come from tragedies," said Barbara Hamilton, Executive Assistant to the President at William Carey University as she spoke about the recovery efforts on campus. 

Mayor Barker held a moment of silence for the four lives lost a year ago: Ernest Perkins, David Wayne McCoy, Cleveland Madison and Simona Cox.   

The service not only remembered the four Hattiesburg residents who lost their lives, but also the damage sustained and the resiliency shown by Hattiesburg residents to rebuild and move forward.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Jasper Co. authorities searching for missing teen

    Jasper Co. authorities searching for missing teen

    Sunday, January 21 2018 5:14 PM EST2018-01-21 22:14:11 GMT
    Missing teen in Jasper Co., Kaydence O. Johnson; Photo Source: Jasper Co. Sheriff's Dept.Missing teen in Jasper Co., Kaydence O. Johnson; Photo Source: Jasper Co. Sheriff's Dept.

    The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

    More >>

    The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

    More >>

  • Pine Belt reflects on loss, recovery one year after deadly tornado

    Pine Belt reflects on loss, recovery one year after deadly tornado

    Sunday, January 21 2018 4:24 PM EST2018-01-21 21:24:07 GMT

    One year ago, on Jan. 21, 2017, an EF-3 tornado struck the Pine Belt and left a trail of destruction through Petal and Hattiesburg, killing four people and leaving dozens homeless.

    More >>

    One year ago, on Jan. 21, 2017, an EF-3 tornado struck the Pine Belt and left a trail of destruction through Petal and Hattiesburg, killing four people and leaving dozens homeless.

    More >>

  • Lamar County family back home one year later

    Lamar County family back home one year later

    Sunday, January 21 2018 3:11 PM EST2018-01-21 20:11:56 GMT

    On Sullivan Kilrain Road in Lamar County, you'll find the Baggett home. These days, the torn earth here isn't just a sign of a foundation for a new home, it represents the future and hope. If you look closely, painful reminders of the past linger, with pieces of their old property still hanging from their tree. "Things that you would have never thought of is gone," Melissa Baggett said. One year ago today, an EF3  tornado shredded the home Melissa Baggett shared with ...

    More >>

    On Sullivan Kilrain Road in Lamar County, you'll find the Baggett home. These days, the torn earth here isn't just a sign of a foundation for a new home, it represents the future and hope. If you look closely, painful reminders of the past linger, with pieces of their old property still hanging from their tree. "Things that you would have never thought of is gone," Melissa Baggett said. One year ago today, an EF3  tornado shredded the home Melissa Baggett shared with ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly