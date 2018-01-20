"I can't tear it down": Rebuilding on Edwards Street

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.More >>
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.More >>
One year ago, on Jan. 21, 2017, an EF-3 tornado struck the Pine Belt and left a trail of destruction through Petal and Hattiesburg, killing four people and leaving dozens homeless.More >>
One year ago, on Jan. 21, 2017, an EF-3 tornado struck the Pine Belt and left a trail of destruction through Petal and Hattiesburg, killing four people and leaving dozens homeless.More >>
On Sullivan Kilrain Road in Lamar County, you'll find the Baggett home. These days, the torn earth here isn't just a sign of a foundation for a new home, it represents the future and hope. If you look closely, painful reminders of the past linger, with pieces of their old property still hanging from their tree. "Things that you would have never thought of is gone," Melissa Baggett said. One year ago today, an EF3 tornado shredded the home Melissa Baggett shared with ...More >>
On Sullivan Kilrain Road in Lamar County, you'll find the Baggett home. These days, the torn earth here isn't just a sign of a foundation for a new home, it represents the future and hope. If you look closely, painful reminders of the past linger, with pieces of their old property still hanging from their tree. "Things that you would have never thought of is gone," Melissa Baggett said. One year ago today, an EF3 tornado shredded the home Melissa Baggett shared with ...More >>
When the January 21, 2017 tornado swept through the Pine Belt, it set its sights on Edwards Street, which was one of the hardest hit areas.More >>
When the January 21, 2017 tornado swept through the Pine Belt, it set its sights on Edwards Street, which was one of the hardest hit areas.More >>
What was once his home, at the corner of Nellwood and Crestwood in Hattiesburg, is now nothing but a slab of concrete and a pile of bricks after last year's EF3 tornado ripped through his Woodhaven Lake Estates neighborhood.More >>
What was once his home, at the corner of Nellwood and Crestwood in Hattiesburg, is now nothing but a slab of concrete and a pile of bricks after last year's EF3 tornado ripped through his Woodhaven Lake Estates neighborhood.More >>