Calhoun Water Association issues boil water notice - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Calhoun Water Association issues boil water notice

Source: WDAM Source: WDAM
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

A boil water noticed has been issued for some residential areas who are served by the Calhoun Water Association.

The notice has been issued for customers who live on Holly Road, Cactus Drive, and Dogwood Hills Road.

Residents are asked to boil their drinking water for at least two minutes before drinking it until further notice.

If you have any questions, please contact the Calhoun Water Association at (601)-425-1093.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • USM downs visiting North Texas, 85-78

    USM downs visiting North Texas, 85-78

    Saturday, January 20 2018 9:03 PM EST2018-01-21 02:03:46 GMT

    Junior guard Tyree Griffin scored a career-high 29 points as the University of Southern Mississippi downed the North Texas University 85-78 Saturday evening at Green Coliseum..

    More >>

    Junior guard Tyree Griffin scored a career-high 29 points as the University of Southern Mississippi downed the North Texas University 85-78 Saturday evening at Green Coliseum..

    More >>

  • Dupree, Marx, remember deadly Jan. 21 tornado as anniversary nears

    Dupree, Marx, remember deadly Jan. 21 tornado as anniversary nears

  • Hailes, Brown spark Lady Eagles past MTSU, 61-53

    Hailes, Brown spark Lady Eagles past MTSU, 61-53

    Saturday, January 20 2018 7:32 PM EST2018-01-21 00:32:41 GMT
    (Photo source: USM)(Photo source: USM)

    University of Southern Mississippi sophomore guard Shonte Hailes posted her first double-double of the season Saturday afternoon with a game-high 20 points and a career-best 13 rebounds and junior swingman Megan Brown added 10 points and six rebounds in a 61-53 win over Middle Tennessee State University.

    More >>

    University of Southern Mississippi sophomore guard Shonte Hailes posted her first double-double of the season Saturday afternoon with a game-high 20 points and a career-best 13 rebounds and junior swingman Megan Brown added 10 points and six rebounds in a 61-53 win over Middle Tennessee State University.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly