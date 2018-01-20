Hailes, Brown spark Lady Eagles past MTSU, 61-53 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hailes, Brown spark Lady Eagles past MTSU, 61-53

(Photo source: USM) (Photo source: USM)
MURFREESBORO, TN -

For a second consecutive Conference USA road game, the University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagles took the lead after the first quarter and never gave it back.

And, for a second consecutive game Conference USA road game, sophomore guard Shonte Hailes and junior swingman Megan Brown were big reasons why.

Hailes posted her first double-double of the season Saturday afternoon with a game-high 20 points and a career-best 13 rebounds and Brown added 10 points and six rebounds as USM downed Middle Tennessee State University 61-53.

USM (11-7, 3-2 C-USA) won its third consecutive game and second straight road conference win.

The Lady Eagles led 18-14 after one quarter and by six at halftime. USM held that edge through three quarters before outscoring the Lady Blue Raiders by two in the final period.

The Lady Eagles dominated the boards, outrebounding MTSU 42-25, with USM collecting 16 rebounds on the offensive end.

The Lady Blue Raiders (11-8, 3-3) were led by junior forward Alex Johnson, who finished with 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.

USM will return home next week for a two-game homestand at Green Coliseum, starting with a 6 p.m. game Thursday against University of North Carolina-Charlotte. The Lady 49ers defeated the Lady Eagles 66-56 on Jan. 4 in Charlotte, N.C.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved. 

