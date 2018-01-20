Dupree, Marx, remember deadly Jan. 21 tornado as anniversary nears

Four people were killed when a tornado struck Hattiesburg and Petal on Jan. 21, 2017. Photo credit WDAM.

City leaders are marking the one year anniversary of the deadly tornado that struck the Pine Belt on Jan. 21, 2017.

Four people were killed and hundreds of homes were damaged or destroyed in Lamar, Forrest and Perry counties.

Both former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny Dupree and Petal mayor Hal Marx are looking back at how their communities worked together to help survivors, clean up and rebuild.

"It hit William Carey University this time, early, early morning, everybody was asleep, can you imagine the devastation, really the loss of life that it could have caused because of that," said Dupree.

"All my life, I've lived in and around Petal, we'd never had a tornado and when the one happened in 2013, it seemed unreal that we had actually been hit by a tornado, never imagined that it would happen again in my lifetime," said Marx. "I thought that was a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Dupree and Marx will share more memories of the storm and speak about how their communities responded to it on Sunday, during a 30-minute special called, "Pine Belt Strong: One Year Later." It will air on WDAM-TV at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.