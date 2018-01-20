Gulf Coast group hosts human trafficking awareness seminar in Ha - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Gulf Coast group hosts human trafficking awareness seminar in Hattiesburg

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Susie Harvill, founder of Advocates for Freedom, hosts a training seminar in Hattiesburg Saturday. Photo credit WDAM. Susie Harvill, founder of Advocates for Freedom, hosts a training seminar in Hattiesburg Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A Gulf-Coast group that fights human trafficking in Mississippi is getting some help from volunteers in the Pine Belt. 

About a half dozen people attended a training session Saturday for the group Advocates for Freedom. 

Organization founder Susie Harvill gave the volunteers an overview of the human trafficking problem in the state. 

Some of the volunteers will go on to speak to churches, civic groups and schools.

"They're learning how we work and how they can help us to raise awareness and then some of them will go through speaker training to be speakers for us to help raise awareness among various groups," said Dora Harbin, Pine Belt regional director for Advocates for Freedom. 

Advocates for Freedom was founded in 2011.

Harbin said the group has directly helped more than 160 victims of human trafficking in Mississippi. 

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.  


 

