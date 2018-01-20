Gulf Coast group hosts human trafficking awareness seminar in Hattiesburg

Junior guard Tyree Griffin scored a career-high 29 points as the University of Southern Mississippi downed the North Texas University 85-78 Saturday evening at Green Coliseum..More >>
Junior guard Tyree Griffin scored a career-high 29 points as the University of Southern Mississippi downed the North Texas University 85-78 Saturday evening at Green Coliseum..More >>
University of Southern Mississippi sophomore guard Shonte Hailes posted her first double-double of the season Saturday afternoon with a game-high 20 points and a career-best 13 rebounds and junior swingman Megan Brown added 10 points and six rebounds in a 61-53 win over Middle Tennessee State University.More >>
University of Southern Mississippi sophomore guard Shonte Hailes posted her first double-double of the season Saturday afternoon with a game-high 20 points and a career-best 13 rebounds and junior swingman Megan Brown added 10 points and six rebounds in a 61-53 win over Middle Tennessee State University.More >>
City leaders are marking the one year anniversary of the deadly tornado that struck the Pine Belt on Jan. 21, 2017. Four people were killed and hundreds of homes were damaged or destroyed in Lamar, Forrest and Perry counties. Both former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny Dupree and Petal mayor Hal Marx are looking back at how their communities worked together to help survivors, clean up and rebuild. "It hit William Carey University this time, ...More >>
City leaders are marking the one year anniversary of the deadly tornado that struck the Pine Belt on Jan. 21, 2017. Four people were killed and hundreds of homes were damaged or destroyed in Lamar, Forrest and Perry counties. Both former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny Dupree and Petal mayor Hal Marx are looking back at how their communities worked together to help survivors, clean up and rebuild. "It hit William Carey University this time, ...More >>
A Gulf-Coast group that fights human trafficking in Mississippi is getting some help from volunteers in the Pine Belt. About a half dozen people attended a training session Saturday for the group Advocates for Freedom. Organization founder Susie Harvill gave the volunteers an overview of the human trafficking problem in the state. Some of the volunteers will go on to speak to churches, civic groups and schools. "They're learning how we work and how...More >>
A Gulf-Coast group that fights human trafficking in Mississippi is getting some help from volunteers in the Pine Belt. About a half dozen people attended a training session Saturday for the group Advocates for Freedom. Organization founder Susie Harvill gave the volunteers an overview of the human trafficking problem in the state. Some of the volunteers will go on to speak to churches, civic groups and schools. "They're learning how we work and how...More >>