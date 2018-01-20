Oak Grove Library, church team up to help people learn about ancestors

A local library and a church teamed up Saturday to help people find their family roots.

Oak Grove Public Library hosted a first-ever, Family History Workshop.

Instructors from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints taught people on how to find information about their ancestors through an online service.

Organizers said researching family histories is becoming more and more popular.

"It's to give back to the community and help people understand how important families are, where we come from, who we came from, and you just start learning and connecting names with faces and stories and it's amazing," said Deborah Duff, assistant stake family history consultant for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

"I think it's very important for the grandchildren," said Debra Burnham, of Sumrall, one of about one dozen people who attended the workshop. "I've lost both my mother and father young and so, I have to rely on some aunts and uncles to tell me some things."

The workshop was free.

