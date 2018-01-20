JCJC softball enters 2018 with high expectations

Following a school-record 55 wins and run that ended in an 8-7 loss in the NJCAA national championship, Jones County Junior College softball is eager to open the 2018 season on February 3.

Coming that close to the school’s first national title serves as motivation enough for the Lady Bobcats. Regardless, expectations are always high for coach Chris Robinson’s teams – JCJC is a combined 105-12 the last two seasons.

"Just keep building off the momentum,” said Robinson, who enters his ninth season as the Lady Bobcats’ head coach. “We've been very, very lucky here in the last five out of six years to be able to win a conference championship. Last three out of four, we finished national runner-up. Maybe this will be the first team to get over the hump and have the chance to win a national championship. The expectations are always high year-in and year-out for us and these kids have embraced it. It's not really so much challenging them…they've embraced it and they know what's expected of them."

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.