JCJC softball enters 2018 with high expectations

Following a school-record 55 wins and run that ended in an 8-7 loss in the NJCAA national championship, Jones County Junior College softball is eager to open the 2018 season on February 3. Coming that close to the school’s first national title serves as motivation enough for the Lady Bobcats. Regardless, expectations are always high for coach Chris Robinson’s teams – JCJC is a combined 105-12 the last two seasons.More >>
The new Laurel School District Superintendent said she's ready to hit the ground running. Jessica Bowman sat down with Dr. Toy Watts Friday to talk about her new position and her plans for the future of the district. Dr. Toy Watts said, "I absolutely love knowing I can be a change agent in someone's life." With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Toy Watts was selected by the Board of Trustees as Laurel's new superintendent, and an honorable role as the first woman selec...More >>
Throughout the year, several people were offered the opportunity to have their home rebuilt after last year’s tornado. Now, one year later, it’s 89-year-old Pauline Stewart’s turn for a fresh start. According to her son Eugene Stewart, he says the damages to her home were very extensive. He said he almost considered moving her in with him in Georgia.More >>
