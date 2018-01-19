Laurel School District welcomes new superintendent - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Dr. Toy Watts welcomed as the new Laurel School District Superintendent

Laurel School District welcomes new superintendent

By Jessica Bowman, Anchor
Connect
"I absolutely love knowing I can be a change agent in someone's life," Dr. Toy Watts said. (Photo source: Laurel School District) "I absolutely love knowing I can be a change agent in someone's life," Dr. Toy Watts said. (Photo source: Laurel School District)
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

The new Laurel School District Superintendent said she's ready to hit the ground running.

"I absolutely love knowing I can be a change agent in someone's life," Dr. Toy Watts said.

With more than 20 years of experience, Watts was selected by the Board of Trustees as Laurel's new superintendent. She is the first woman selected to lead the district in this position since 1891.

"In my 21 years, I have done a little bit of everything in education," Watts said. "I have taught in the elementary level, middle school level, I have worked at the high school. I have been a coach, a teacher, a counselor, a principal and I have worked in alternative settings."

Before her move to Laurel, she served as the assistant superintendent at the Moss Point School District. Originally from Bay St. Louis, Watts has worked in several districts, including Pass Christian, Vicksburg-Warren and Atlanta Public Schools. 

"Based on data, it seems that people have lost faith in the public education, and I want to restore that," Watts said.

Watts earned her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Dillard University in Louisiana. She then went on to complete her master's degree and doctorate locally at the University of Southern Mississippi.

"Short term really right now, it's spring and we are in the dead heat of cranking it up before testing," she said. "So, really right now it is getting to know my staff and just assessing. Trying to find out what it is we need to go farther." 

Long term, she strives for the ultimate success.

"It's my goal being here to make Laurel School District the school district of choice for every citizen in the City of Laurel," Watts said.

Watts began her three-and-a-half-year contract term January 1, 2018, with a yearly salary of $135,000.00. Click here to read more about Watts and the Laurel School District. 

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Dr. Toy Watts welcomed as the new Laurel School District Superintendent

    Laurel School District welcomes new superintendent

    Laurel School District welcomes new superintendent

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:43 PM EST2018-01-20 03:43:00 GMT
    "I absolutely love knowing I can be a change agent in someone's life," Dr. Toy Watts said. (Photo source: Laurel School District)"I absolutely love knowing I can be a change agent in someone's life," Dr. Toy Watts said. (Photo source: Laurel School District)

    The new Laurel School District Superintendent said she's ready to hit the ground running. Jessica Bowman sat down with Dr. Toy Watts Friday to talk about her new position and her plans for the future of the district. Dr. Toy Watts said, "I absolutely love knowing I can be a change agent in someone's life." With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Toy Watts was selected by the Board of Trustees as Laurel's new superintendent, and an honorable role as the first woman selec...

    More >>

    The new Laurel School District Superintendent said she's ready to hit the ground running. Jessica Bowman sat down with Dr. Toy Watts Friday to talk about her new position and her plans for the future of the district. Dr. Toy Watts said, "I absolutely love knowing I can be a change agent in someone's life." With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Toy Watts was selected by the Board of Trustees as Laurel's new superintendent, and an honorable role as the first woman selec...

    More >>

  • Hattiesburg woman gets a fresh new start

    Hattiesburg woman gets a fresh new start

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:33 PM EST2018-01-20 03:33:13 GMT
    Volunteers came together to dedicate Stewart’s home to her through song and praise. At the end of the ceremony, she was handed the keys and paperwork for her home. (Photo source: WDAM)Volunteers came together to dedicate Stewart’s home to her through song and praise. At the end of the ceremony, she was handed the keys and paperwork for her home. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Throughout the year, several people were offered the opportunity to have their home rebuilt after last year’s tornado. Now, one year later, it’s 89-year-old Pauline Stewart’s turn for a fresh start. According to her son Eugene Stewart, he says the damages to her home were very extensive. He said he almost considered moving her in with him in Georgia. 

    More >>

    Throughout the year, several people were offered the opportunity to have their home rebuilt after last year’s tornado. Now, one year later, it’s 89-year-old Pauline Stewart’s turn for a fresh start. According to her son Eugene Stewart, he says the damages to her home were very extensive. He said he almost considered moving her in with him in Georgia. 

    More >>

  • Boil water notice lifted for parts of Laurel

    Boil water notice lifted for parts of Laurel

    Friday, January 19 2018 7:37 PM EST2018-01-20 00:37:08 GMT
    Boil water notice lifted for portions of Laurel; Photo Source: City of Laurel Gov't Facebook PageBoil water notice lifted for portions of Laurel; Photo Source: City of Laurel Gov't Facebook Page

    City officials have lifted a boil water notice for portions of Laurel.  

    More >>

    City officials have lifted a boil water notice for portions of Laurel.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly