Lady Eagles deal 1st-place UAB 1st C-USA loss - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Lady Eagles deal 1st-place UAB 1st C-USA loss

USM (9-9, 2-3), which saw a two-game winning streak snapped. (Photo source: USM) USM (9-9, 2-3), which saw a two-game winning streak snapped. (Photo source: USM)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WDAM) -

Sophomore guard Shonte Hailes and junior swingman Megan Brown became the first Lady Eagles to score at least 20 points in the same game this season as the University of Southern Mississippi defeated the University of Alabama-Birmingham 80-63 Thursday night at Bartow Arena.

It was USM’s most decisive win over the Lady Blazers in 11 years, and handed first-place UAB its first Conference USA loss of the year. The Lady Blazers (14-3, 3-1 C-USA) also saw a seven-game winning streak snapped.

The Lady Eagles (10-7, 2-2), which won for the first time on the road in C-USA play, knocked down a season-high 10 baskets from 3-point range and hit 18-of-25 free throws. USM shot 48.1 percent from the floor, its best shooting percentage in a conference game this season.

Hailes topped her career high with 28 points, hitting 9-of-13 shots, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. She also handed out four assists.

Brown, who hit 7-of-15 shots, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range, tied her career high with 21 points and snagged five rebounds.

USM forward Jayla Brown fought through first-half foul trouble to post her seventh double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Twelve points and nine rebounds came in the second half. She also came up with four steals.

Sophomore forward Respect Leaphart finished with a season-high 15 points for the Lady Eagles.

UAB got a team-high 19 points from sophomore forward Rachael Childress, who made 6-of-10 shots, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

Sophomore guard Mynah Barnes added 13 points and three assists for the Lady Blazers, sophomore forward Imani Johnson had 10 points and four rebounds and senior forward Kara Rawls grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.

USM led 20-18 after one quarter and steadily continued to expand its lead. The Lady Eagles led by 40-33 at halftime, 60-52 after three quarters and then outscored UAB by nine points in the final period.

The Lady Eagles will wrap up a two-game road swing when they visit Middle Tennessee State University at 1 p.m. Saturday in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The game will be streamed over ESPN3 and can be heard on “The Score” 1400-AM.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Dr. Toy Watts welcomed as the new Laurel School District Superintendent

    Laurel School District welcomes new superintendent

    Laurel School District welcomes new superintendent

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:43 PM EST2018-01-20 03:43:00 GMT
    "I absolutely love knowing I can be a change agent in someone's life," Dr. Toy Watts said. (Photo source: Laurel School District)"I absolutely love knowing I can be a change agent in someone's life," Dr. Toy Watts said. (Photo source: Laurel School District)

    The new Laurel School District Superintendent said she's ready to hit the ground running. Jessica Bowman sat down with Dr. Toy Watts Friday to talk about her new position and her plans for the future of the district. Dr. Toy Watts said, "I absolutely love knowing I can be a change agent in someone's life." With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Toy Watts was selected by the Board of Trustees as Laurel's new superintendent, and an honorable role as the first woman selec...

    More >>

    The new Laurel School District Superintendent said she's ready to hit the ground running. Jessica Bowman sat down with Dr. Toy Watts Friday to talk about her new position and her plans for the future of the district. Dr. Toy Watts said, "I absolutely love knowing I can be a change agent in someone's life." With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Toy Watts was selected by the Board of Trustees as Laurel's new superintendent, and an honorable role as the first woman selec...

    More >>

  • Hattiesburg woman gets a fresh new start

    Hattiesburg woman gets a fresh new start

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:33 PM EST2018-01-20 03:33:13 GMT
    Volunteers came together to dedicate Stewart’s home to her through song and praise. At the end of the ceremony, she was handed the keys and paperwork for her home. (Photo source: WDAM)Volunteers came together to dedicate Stewart’s home to her through song and praise. At the end of the ceremony, she was handed the keys and paperwork for her home. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Throughout the year, several people were offered the opportunity to have their home rebuilt after last year’s tornado. Now, one year later, it’s 89-year-old Pauline Stewart’s turn for a fresh start. According to her son Eugene Stewart, he says the damages to her home were very extensive. He said he almost considered moving her in with him in Georgia. 

    More >>

    Throughout the year, several people were offered the opportunity to have their home rebuilt after last year’s tornado. Now, one year later, it’s 89-year-old Pauline Stewart’s turn for a fresh start. According to her son Eugene Stewart, he says the damages to her home were very extensive. He said he almost considered moving her in with him in Georgia. 

    More >>

  • Boil water notice lifted for parts of Laurel

    Boil water notice lifted for parts of Laurel

    Friday, January 19 2018 7:37 PM EST2018-01-20 00:37:08 GMT
    Boil water notice lifted for portions of Laurel; Photo Source: City of Laurel Gov't Facebook PageBoil water notice lifted for portions of Laurel; Photo Source: City of Laurel Gov't Facebook Page

    City officials have lifted a boil water notice for portions of Laurel.  

    More >>

    City officials have lifted a boil water notice for portions of Laurel.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly