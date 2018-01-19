State maintains "B" grade for efforts to fight human trafficking

The University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagles defeated the University of Alabama-Birmingham 80-63 Thursday night at Bartow Arena. It was USM’s most decisive win over the Lady Blazers in 11 years, and handed first-place UAB its first Conference USA loss of the year.More >>
For the fifth year in a row, a national organization has given Mississippi a "B" grade for its efforts to fight human trafficking. Shared Hope International, based in Vancouver, Washington, issues an annual state report card on human trafficking laws. It says Mississippi has effective laws, but should make human trafficking training for law enforcement mandatory, rather than voluntary. Some people in the Hattiesburg area who work to increase awareness of human...More >>
Hattiesburg police need help locating an armed armed robbery suspect. Jarvis Devonte Anderson, 18, is wanted for allegedly entering South Pointe Wine and Liquor and stealing a black bag containing the store's bank deposit on Jan. 15, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department. Police said Anderson assaulted the clerk and displayed a handgun before leaving on foot in the direction of Edwards Street. Anyone with information should contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Crime Stoppers...More >>
The Mississippi State Department of Health issued Friday a “precautionary boil-water alert” affecting about 1,800 Forrest County customers of the Brooklyn Utility Association. According to the state department’s website,More >>
