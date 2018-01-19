Pine Belt reflects on loss, recovery one year after deadly tornado

One year ago, on Jan. 21, 2017, an EF-3 tornado struck the Pine Belt and left a trail of destruction through Petal and Hattiesburg, killing four people and leaving dozens homeless.

In the days, weeks and months after the storm, we heard many stories of survival, loss and love. People came together to help rebuild communities with the help of volunteers and donations from all over the country.

The recovery has come a long way in one year, but many families still have a long way to go.

Sunday night, at 5 p.m., the WDAM News Team will bring you those stories of loss and recovery on "Pine Belt Strong: One Year Later."

