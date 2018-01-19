Brooklyn Utility Association customers under "precautionary" boil-water alert

The Mississippi State Department of Health issued Friday a “precautionary boil-water alert” affecting about 1,800 Forrest County customers of the Brooklyn Utility Association.

According to the state department’s website, BUA officials “notified the (MSDH) of a system-wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks and equipment failure due to the inclement weather.”

When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The MSDH offered a safe-water list of “dos” and “don’ts,” including:

DO NOT

Do not drink tap water while the water system is under boil-water notice

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system

Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing not necessarily kill harmful bacteria

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices or fountain soft drinks

DO

Wash your dishes in boiled water or use paper plates for the next few days

Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled water since they may have been exposed to affected-water from grocery store sprayers

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water

Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.