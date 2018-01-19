Hattiesburg mayor signs adoption of HPD pay scale alignment - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg mayor signs adoption of HPD pay scale alignment

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker signed a resolution adopting the new pay scale alignment for the Hattiesburg Police Department on Friday afternoon. (Photo source: WDAM) Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker signed a resolution adopting the new pay scale alignment for the Hattiesburg Police Department on Friday afternoon. (Photo source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker signed a resolution adopting the new pay scale alignment for the Hattiesburg Police Department on Friday afternoon.

Dozens of officers and city officials were on hand at the HPD headquarters on Klondyke Street to witness the occasion.

The scale lists a starting salary per position and increases throughout the tenure. It also increases an individual's salary based on college education.  Barker hopes for it to be a valuable tool for retention and recruitment in the city's police force.

"We have some  significant goals for our police department," Barker said. "We hope to be finalizing a plan for the new station on Edwards Street in this coming year. We want to get to 107 sworn officers by the end of the year. That's our goal for 2018. This pay scale helps us move in that direction."

"It's a great day for the Hattiesburg Police Department," Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker said. "This shows the commitment that the city has for our officers and the direction that they want us to go to retain officers and to recruit new officers to the department."

Mayor Barker also thanked the city council for it's unanimous vote in support of the city's police department.

