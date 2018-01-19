2 men killed in Jasper Co. interstate crash identified

Two men were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 in Jasper County on Wednesday.

According to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, one of the men killed was a tow truck driver stopped on the side on the interstate, trying to pull another vehicle out of a ditch.

Jasper County Coroner Randy Graham said Paul Jason Moorehead Sr., 48, was the tow truck driver killed in the collision. Moorehead was from Meridian.

Graham identified the second victim as 69-year-old William Bernard, of Mandeville, LA.

According to the NHTSA report, Moorehead was stopped on the side of the interstate near the 118 mile marker, working to pull another vehicle out of a ditch when the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m.

The report says the Honda Accord driven by Bernard slammed into Moorehead and his tow truck. Bernard’s wife was in the vehicle with him with the crash happened, Graham said.

Bernard was pronounced dead at the scene, the NHTSA report says. His wife was taken to an area hospital to be treated for “moderate” injuries.

The report says Moorehead was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, where he died a short time later.

The crash was investigated by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

