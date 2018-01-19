2 men killed in Jasper Co. interstate crash identified - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

2 men killed in Jasper Co. interstate crash identified

By Chris Thies, Digital Content Manager
JASPER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Two men were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 in Jasper County on Wednesday.

According to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, one of the men killed was a tow truck driver stopped on the side on the interstate, trying to pull another vehicle out of a ditch.

Jasper County Coroner Randy Graham said Paul Jason Moorehead Sr., 48, was the tow truck driver killed in the collision. Moorehead was from Meridian.

Graham identified the second victim as 69-year-old William Bernard, of Mandeville, LA.

According to the NHTSA report, Moorehead was stopped on the side of the interstate near the 118 mile marker, working to pull another vehicle out of a ditch when the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m.

The report says the Honda Accord driven by Bernard slammed into Moorehead and his tow truck. Bernard’s wife was in the vehicle with him with the crash happened, Graham said.

Bernard was pronounced dead at the scene, the NHTSA report says. His wife was taken to an area hospital to be treated for “moderate” injuries.

The report says Moorehead was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, where he died a short time later.

The crash was investigated by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

  Lady Eagles deal 1st-place UAB 1st C-USA loss

    The University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagles defeated the University of Alabama-Birmingham 80-63 Thursday night at Bartow Arena. It was USM's most decisive win over the Lady Blazers in 11 years, and handed first-place UAB its first Conference USA loss of the year.

  State maintains "B" grade for efforts to fight human trafficking

    For the fifth year in a row, a national organization has given Mississippi a "B" grade for its efforts to fight human trafficking.  Shared Hope International, based in Vancouver, Washington, issues an annual state report card on human trafficking laws. It says Mississippi has effective laws, but should make human trafficking training for law enforcement mandatory, rather than voluntary.  Some people in the Hattiesburg area who work to increase awareness of human...

  Hattiesburg police arrest armed robbery suspect

    Hattiesburg police need help locating an armed armed robbery suspect. Jarvis Devonte Anderson, 18, is wanted for allegedly entering South Pointe Wine and Liquor and stealing a black bag containing the store's bank deposit on Jan. 15, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department. Police said Anderson assaulted the clerk and displayed a handgun before leaving on foot in the direction of Edwards Street. Anyone with information should contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Crime Stoppers...

