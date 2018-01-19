Suspect in La Fiesta Brava shooting arrested in TX

The suspect wanted in a shooting that injured six people at La Fiesta Brava on Jan. 5 was arrested Friday morning in Texas.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Rhakim Jamal James, 26, was captured by U.S. Marshals in Dallas.

HPD says James was arrested after investigators received a tip he was staying with a relative in the Dallas area.

James will remain behind bars at the Dallas County Jail until he is extradited to Mississippi, where he is facing six counts of aggravated assault.

Two additional suspects charged in the case were arrested 10 days before James was located. Ferlandus Stewart and Kedarrius Pugh were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Stewart, 24, is charged with hindering prosecution and possession of a controlled substance. Pugh, 24, is charged with hindering prosecution.

