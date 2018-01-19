Suspect in La Fiesta Brava shooting arrested in TX

According to Twitter, Governor Bryant says the State Board of Education retains authority to decide if schools will make up any days missed.More >>
According to Twitter, Governor Bryant says the State Board of Education retains authority to decide if schools will make up any days missed.More >>
Be on the lookout for Delbert Hosemann's white truck. The Secretary of State posted Friday morning on Facebook that someone stole the 2013 Ford F150 truck from his driveway in Jackson overnight.More >>
Be on the lookout for Delbert Hosemann's white truck. The Secretary of State posted Friday morning on Facebook that someone stole the 2013 Ford F150 truck from his driveway in Jackson overnight.More >>
The suspect wanted in a shooting that injured six people at La Fiesta Brava on Jan. 5 was arrested Friday morning in Texas.More >>
The suspect wanted in a shooting that injured six people at La Fiesta Brava on Jan. 5 was arrested Friday morning in Texas.More >>
The Hattiesburg Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early morning house fire.More >>
The Hattiesburg Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early morning house fire.More >>