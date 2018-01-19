Hattiesburg Fire Department investigating early morning blaze

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. (Photo source: Vikki Layne)

The Hattiesburg Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early morning house fire.

According to fire investigator Joey Collins, the department received the call just after 5 a.m. Friday. Firefighters were called to a home on U.S. Highway 49 right across the street from Dan’s Truck Stop. When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

No one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported.

