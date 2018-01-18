Wayne Co. man pleads guilty to sexually abusing child

On the national level, there's a growing number of women running for and winning political office. We take a look at the number of women holding political office and leading our state from the legislature to the local level. Jessica Bowman sat down with former Laurel Mayor Susan Vincent to talk, women in politics. Susan Vincent said, "Women are as capable as anyone else of serving in a political office." Susan Vincent a political leader. She is the first female full term m...More >>
Junior guard Dominic Magee returned from a two-game absence Thursday night to score a game-high 22 points as the Golden Eagles built a 20-point lead with about seven minutes to play and then outlasted Rice University 86-75 at Reed Green Coliseum.More >>
After being closed for nearly three full days due to winter weather and dangerous driving conditions, Covington County School District schools will reopen to students Friday, but they will be on a delayed schedule.More >>
