Wayne Co. man pleads guilty to sexually abusing child

A Wayne County man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a then 10-year-old boy in Jones County Circuit Court on Thursday morning.

James Graham Jr. was sentenced to serve 13 years in prison for two counts of sexual battery and two counts of burglary.

According to investigators, Graham inappropriately touched the child more than once over a six-year period. Detectives said Graham used a family connection to trick the boy into being alone with him.

Graham was originally charged with the crimes in 2016.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.