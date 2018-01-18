Wayne Co. man pleads guilty to sexually abusing child - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Wayne Co. man pleads guilty to sexually abusing child

James Graham Jr. (Photo source: WDAM) James Graham Jr. (Photo source: WDAM)
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A Wayne County man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a then 10-year-old boy in Jones County Circuit Court on Thursday morning.

James Graham Jr. was sentenced to serve 13 years in prison for two counts of sexual battery and two counts of burglary.

According to investigators, Graham inappropriately touched the child more than once over a six-year period. Detectives said Graham used a family connection to trick the boy into being alone with him.

Graham was originally charged with the crimes in 2016.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • USM duo preparing for NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

    USM duo preparing for NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

  • USM stays perfect at home, holds off Rice 86-75

    USM stays perfect at home, holds off Rice 86-75

  • Women in Mississippi politics

    Women in Mississippi politics

    Thursday, January 18 2018 11:13 PM EST2018-01-19 04:13:42 GMT
    Susan Vincent was the first female full-term mayor to have been elected for that position in the City of Laurel. (Photo source: WDAM)Susan Vincent was the first female full-term mayor to have been elected for that position in the City of Laurel. (Photo source: WDAM)

    On the national level, there's a growing number of women running for and winning political office. We take a look at the number of women holding political office and leading our state from the legislature to the local level. Jessica Bowman sat down with former Laurel Mayor Susan Vincent to talk, women in politics. Susan Vincent said, "Women are as capable as anyone else of serving in a political office." Susan Vincent a political leader. She is the first female full term m...

    More >>

    On the national level, there's a growing number of women running for and winning political office. We take a look at the number of women holding political office and leading our state from the legislature to the local level. Jessica Bowman sat down with former Laurel Mayor Susan Vincent to talk, women in politics. Susan Vincent said, "Women are as capable as anyone else of serving in a political office." Susan Vincent a political leader. She is the first female full term m...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly