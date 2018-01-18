Hattiesburg man jailed in Covington County burglary investigatio - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg man jailed in Covington County burglary investigation

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Connect
Christopher Dale Love (Photo source: Covington County Jail Christopher Dale Love (Photo source: Covington County Jail
COLLINS, MS (WDAM) -

A Hattiesburg man wanted on multiple burglary charges in Covington County is behind bars.

Christopher Dale Love, 28, was arrested Tuesday evening outside Sullivan’s Grocery on James Street in Hattiesburg and charged with three counts of burglary, Layne McLaurin, chief deputy with the Covington County Sheriff Department.

“In the past two weeks, Covington County had been hits with a string of burglaries, in total about eight, all in the same area,” McLaurin said. “Love has been charged with three of those and is being questioned for others in the investigation.”

Love, who has a previous burglary conviction, was on probation through the Mississippi Department of Corrections at the time of his arrest, McLaurin said.

Love made his initial appearance Thursday morning before Covington County Justice Court Judge Bobby Wayne Mooney, who set bond at $450,000.

McLaurin said the arrest and investigation involved multiple agencies, including the Hattiesburg Police Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the sheriff’s departments in Forrest and Covington counties.

“This was a joint effort between different agencies and counties and a really good thing for Covington County,” McLaurin said. “To get him off the streets, a guy that was invading the privacy for people’s homes, this sends a message that we won’t take this thing lightly.”Message history

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • USM duo preparing for NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

    USM duo preparing for NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

  • USM stays perfect at home, holds off Rice 86-75

    USM stays perfect at home, holds off Rice 86-75

  • Women in Mississippi politics

    Women in Mississippi politics

    Thursday, January 18 2018 11:13 PM EST2018-01-19 04:13:42 GMT
    Susan Vincent was the first female full-term mayor to have been elected for that position in the City of Laurel. (Photo source: WDAM)Susan Vincent was the first female full-term mayor to have been elected for that position in the City of Laurel. (Photo source: WDAM)

    On the national level, there's a growing number of women running for and winning political office. We take a look at the number of women holding political office and leading our state from the legislature to the local level. Jessica Bowman sat down with former Laurel Mayor Susan Vincent to talk, women in politics. Susan Vincent said, "Women are as capable as anyone else of serving in a political office." Susan Vincent a political leader. She is the first female full term m...

    More >>

    On the national level, there's a growing number of women running for and winning political office. We take a look at the number of women holding political office and leading our state from the legislature to the local level. Jessica Bowman sat down with former Laurel Mayor Susan Vincent to talk, women in politics. Susan Vincent said, "Women are as capable as anyone else of serving in a political office." Susan Vincent a political leader. She is the first female full term m...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly