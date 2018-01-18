Hattiesburg man jailed in Covington County burglary investigation

A Hattiesburg man wanted on multiple burglary charges in Covington County is behind bars.

Christopher Dale Love, 28, was arrested Tuesday evening outside Sullivan’s Grocery on James Street in Hattiesburg and charged with three counts of burglary, Layne McLaurin, chief deputy with the Covington County Sheriff Department.

“In the past two weeks, Covington County had been hits with a string of burglaries, in total about eight, all in the same area,” McLaurin said. “Love has been charged with three of those and is being questioned for others in the investigation.”

Love, who has a previous burglary conviction, was on probation through the Mississippi Department of Corrections at the time of his arrest, McLaurin said.

Love made his initial appearance Thursday morning before Covington County Justice Court Judge Bobby Wayne Mooney, who set bond at $450,000.

McLaurin said the arrest and investigation involved multiple agencies, including the Hattiesburg Police Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the sheriff’s departments in Forrest and Covington counties.

“This was a joint effort between different agencies and counties and a really good thing for Covington County,” McLaurin said. “To get him off the streets, a guy that was invading the privacy for people’s homes, this sends a message that we won’t take this thing lightly.”Message history

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.