Hattiesburg Historic Downtown Association holds annual luncheon

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
Awards were given for entrepreneurship, volunteerism and participation. (Photo source: WDAM) Awards were given for entrepreneurship, volunteerism and participation. (Photo source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg Historic Downtown Association held its annual meeting today at the train depot. The annual luncheon is held to show the association's membership how the year has progressed.

The event also shows new members the benefits of being involved with the group. Awards were given for leadership, promotion of the arts, volunteer of the year and entrepreneur of the year. 

“We just feel like it’s important to to try and have this annual meeting every year," executive director Andrea Saffle said. "Not just to handle the business of the association and vote in our board members, but to let our stakeholders have an idea of how we ended last year.”

Hattiesburg Architect Larry Albert was awarded a lifetime position as a board member of the association during the event.

"Larry Albert received an honorary award this year," Saffle said. "He has been a long time supporter of downtown. We really wanted to take this opportunity to express to him how much we appreciate all that he’s done for downtown and for the association.”

Board member positions were also nominated and voted on during today’s luncheon.

