USM simplifies pricing on football season tickets - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

USM simplifies pricing on football season tickets

USM (9-9, 2-3), which saw a two-game winning streak snapped. (Photo source: USM) USM (9-9, 2-3), which saw a two-game winning streak snapped. (Photo source: USM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information

The University of Southern Mississippi announced Thursday prices for 2018 football season tickets.

The scale boils down to an either-or cost, depending on the location of the seats in M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Season tickets for lower-level seating, including lower sideline, lower corner and end zone, as well as upper chairbacks cost $220. All other upper-level seating, which includes “Eagle Value” tickets, costs $110.

Club seating, touchdown terrace seats and suites will remain at $260.

Season tickets will allow admission to all six home games in 2018, including non-Conference USA games with Jackson State University and the University of Louisiana-Monroe. The four-game conference home schedule will be announced later this winter.

“We are excited about the 2108 football season and feel that these prices allow us to provide a better experience for our fans,” said Stephen Pugh, USM senior associate athletic director for external operations. “We simplified the pricing structure down to two, different price types from six, and feel they better reflect the value and demand within the stadium.

“We hope this will help us towards our goal of selling 10,000 season tickets.”

Discounted plans will remain available for faculty/staff, seniors and military members, with lower-level season tickets running $180 and upper level $90.

In addition, recent USM graduates (within a three-year period) can purchase lower-level season tickets for $110 and upper level for $55 with the addition of an Eagle Club membership.

A family-plan option, which includes one adult and one youth ticket, can be purchased for $275 for upper-level seating and $110 for lower-level seating.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • USM duo preparing for NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

    USM duo preparing for NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

  • USM stays perfect at home, holds off Rice 86-75

    USM stays perfect at home, holds off Rice 86-75

  • Women in Mississippi politics

    Women in Mississippi politics

    Thursday, January 18 2018 11:13 PM EST2018-01-19 04:13:42 GMT
    Susan Vincent was the first female full-term mayor to have been elected for that position in the City of Laurel. (Photo source: WDAM)Susan Vincent was the first female full-term mayor to have been elected for that position in the City of Laurel. (Photo source: WDAM)

    On the national level, there's a growing number of women running for and winning political office. We take a look at the number of women holding political office and leading our state from the legislature to the local level. Jessica Bowman sat down with former Laurel Mayor Susan Vincent to talk, women in politics. Susan Vincent said, "Women are as capable as anyone else of serving in a political office." Susan Vincent a political leader. She is the first female full term m...

    More >>

    On the national level, there's a growing number of women running for and winning political office. We take a look at the number of women holding political office and leading our state from the legislature to the local level. Jessica Bowman sat down with former Laurel Mayor Susan Vincent to talk, women in politics. Susan Vincent said, "Women are as capable as anyone else of serving in a political office." Susan Vincent a political leader. She is the first female full term m...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly