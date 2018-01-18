USM simplifies pricing on football season tickets

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information

The University of Southern Mississippi announced Thursday prices for 2018 football season tickets.

The scale boils down to an either-or cost, depending on the location of the seats in M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Season tickets for lower-level seating, including lower sideline, lower corner and end zone, as well as upper chairbacks cost $220. All other upper-level seating, which includes “Eagle Value” tickets, costs $110.

Club seating, touchdown terrace seats and suites will remain at $260.

Season tickets will allow admission to all six home games in 2018, including non-Conference USA games with Jackson State University and the University of Louisiana-Monroe. The four-game conference home schedule will be announced later this winter.

“We are excited about the 2108 football season and feel that these prices allow us to provide a better experience for our fans,” said Stephen Pugh, USM senior associate athletic director for external operations. “We simplified the pricing structure down to two, different price types from six, and feel they better reflect the value and demand within the stadium.

“We hope this will help us towards our goal of selling 10,000 season tickets.”

Discounted plans will remain available for faculty/staff, seniors and military members, with lower-level season tickets running $180 and upper level $90.

In addition, recent USM graduates (within a three-year period) can purchase lower-level season tickets for $110 and upper level for $55 with the addition of an Eagle Club membership.

A family-plan option, which includes one adult and one youth ticket, can be purchased for $275 for upper-level seating and $110 for lower-level seating.

