USM men’s golf coach to retire

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information

For the past 12 years, Jerry Weeks has taken the University of Southern Mississippi’s men’s golf program into new and successful territory.

But come this summer, someone else will be at the helm of the Golden Eagles.

Weeks announced earlier this week that he intended to retire at the end of the spring season.

“We thank Jerry for his outstanding service to the university for the last 12 years and we look forward to him leading the program this spring,” USM athletic director Jon Gilbert said. “Jerry has been a tremendous mentor to our young golfer over the last decade.”

During his tenure, the Golden Eagles posted a trio of top three finishes during the Conference USA Championships. Last spring, after beating Middle Tennessee State University in a playoff for the fourth spot at the 2017 C-USA Championship, USM advanced to match play for the first time in the program’s history.

Weeks’ 2013 team set a school record for low score over 18 holes by shooting a 273 over 18 holes at Sam Hall Intercollegiate.

Derek Plucienski owns individual school records for low round (63, 2010 Sam Hall Intercollegiate) and two rounds (133, 2010 UTA/Waterchase Intercollegiate), while Casey Fernandez set the record after three rounds (199, 2014 Sam Hall Intercollegiate).

Over his tenure, Weeks’ teams have captured three tournament titles and a dozen runner-ups and posted another 22, top-five finishes. Individually, Golden Eagles won six tournament titles and posted another a 22, top-five finishes.

Three USM players were named All-C-USA, while four earned All-C-USA Tournament honors. Two players, Paul Apyan in (2010 Southwest Regional) and Plucienski (2011 Colorado Regional), played in the NCAA postseason.

Weeks’ teams also tended to excel in the classroom. From 2010-15, the team logged a perfect, 1.000 APR rating. Players have been named All-American scholars nine times. This past academic year (2016-17) the team posted its highest grade-point average (3.4) and the program earned its first-ever Gold Coaches Association of America All-Academic honors.

Prior to coming to USM, Weeks was director of golf operations at Hattiesburg Country Club for 25 years. During that time, HCC hosted the PGA-affiliated Magnolia State Classic/Deposit Guaranty golf tournament as well as numerous United States Golf Association events.

Weeks also was noted for his teaching skills, being voted one of Mississippi top instructors three times by Golf Digest. He was twice awarded the Horton Smith Award in the Gulf States PGA Section and was named Golf Industry Magazine’s "Professional of the Year in Merchandising" in the Southwest Region.

Weeks played in five Magnolia State Classics at HCC and also the 1989 Club Professional Championship at Pinehurst, N.C. A 25-year member of the PGA of America, Weeks was a member of the Mississippi Club Team 10 times.

Weeks is married to the former Jackie Hitson, and the couple have two children, son, John, and daughter, Rachel.

