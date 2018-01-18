Hattiesburg police searching for armed robbery suspect - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg police searching for armed robbery suspect

Jarvis Anderson is wanted for armed robbery with a deadly weapon. (Photo source: WDAM) Jarvis Anderson is wanted for armed robbery with a deadly weapon. (Photo source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg police need help locating an armed armed robbery suspect.

Jarvis Devonte Anderson, 18, is wanted for allegedly entering South Pointe Wine and Liquor and stealing a black bag containing the store's bank deposit on Jan. 15, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department. Police said Anderson assaulted the clerk and displayed a handgun before leaving on foot in the direction of Edwards Street.

Anyone with information should contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Crime Stoppers 601-582-7867.

