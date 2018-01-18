Man pleads guilty to murder in shooting death of Laurel teen

A Laurel man pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of a Laurel teenager.

Mekel Antwon Crumbly, 20, was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 10 years suspended by Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson.



Crumbly was charged in the shooting death of Tamerick Drummond, 17, along 19th Avenue in October of 2016.

One of Drummond's former school teachers addressed the court before sentencing. Crumbly also apologized to the family before he was sentenced.

After the shooting, a Laurel boy who claimed to have witnessed the murder answered questions about the moments leading up to Tamerick’s death on a Facebook live video.

Facebook user Qb Jy described the scene moments before Tamerick Drummond was killed in Laurel.

He broadcasted his story through a Facebook live stream, which lasted about 30 minutes.

Qb Jy through tears describes Tamerick playing with a paintball gun before he and Mekel exchanged words.

“Tamerick had a paintball gun tucked in his pants. He aint got no shirt on… So him and Deshawn were standing at a stop sign. Mekel opened the door, the drivers side door and said “wassup, thug?” Tamerik said “wassup.” I thought they were going to fight one on one… Tamerick walked up to him. (inaudible) pulled out the gun… He pulled it out. (inaudible) said “Kel, don’t do it! Kel, don’t do it” she just sitting there like “Kel don’t do it” He shot Tamerick…”

