MHP still urge drivers to be aware of winter road conditons

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still urging drivers to take caution when traveling as the winter weather continues to move across the state.

Sheriff Hodge says the Jones County Sheriff's Departments has worked several crashes, some with injuries, all morning. #mswx https://t.co/Qp4cAbZbPY — Melissa Egan (@_MelissaEgan) January 18, 2018

Officials MDOT say primary and secondary roads in most areas are passable, however, there are still many patches of slush and water that are beginning to refreeze as temperatures are expected to drop again overnight.

Patches of ice will continue to be along roadways that have not completely dried.

Rural/shaded roads still VERY ICY today. This is what some roads look like in Jones County - took these photos about 10 minutes ago. #mswx pic.twitter.com/d5KzqYeOzJ — Melissa Egan (@_MelissaEgan) January 18, 2018

According to the MHP, within the past two days there have been a total of 236 crashes reported and 605 calls for assistance.

Numbers from @MSHwyPatrol, Tues - midnight Wed:



?? 236 crashes investigated

?? 605 calls for assistance

> Sliding off roadways

> Stranded motorists

> Disabled vehicles



Thank you, Troopers, for your hard work ???? #mswx — Melissa Egan (@_MelissaEgan) January 18, 2018

Snow turning into ice caused dangerous road conditions and attributed to the majority of the crashes.

As the winter weather continues to move through the state, officials are urging drivers to be cautious of certain areas on the roadways and to make good decisions.