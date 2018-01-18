MHP still urge drivers to be aware of winter road conditons

Road conditions in Mississippi; Photo Source: Melissa Egan (WDAM News Reporter) MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) -
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still urging drivers to take caution when traveling as the winter weather continues to move across the state.
Officials MDOT say primary and secondary roads in most areas are passable, however, there are still many patches of slush and water that are beginning to refreeze as temperatures are expected to drop again overnight.
Patches of ice will continue to be along roadways that have not completely dried.
According to the MHP, within the past two days there have been a total of 236 crashes reported and 605 calls for assistance.
Snow turning into ice caused dangerous road conditions and attributed to the majority of the crashes.
As the winter weather continues to move through the state, officials are urging drivers to be cautious of certain areas on the roadways and to make good decisions.
