Boil water notice lifted for parts of Laurel

The new Laurel School District Superintendent said she's ready to hit the ground running. Jessica Bowman sat down with Dr. Toy Watts Friday to talk about her new position and her plans for the future of the district. Dr. Toy Watts said, "I absolutely love knowing I can be a change agent in someone's life." With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Toy Watts was selected by the Board of Trustees as Laurel's new superintendent, and an honorable role as the first woman selec...More >>
The new Laurel School District Superintendent said she's ready to hit the ground running. Jessica Bowman sat down with Dr. Toy Watts Friday to talk about her new position and her plans for the future of the district. Dr. Toy Watts said, "I absolutely love knowing I can be a change agent in someone's life." With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Toy Watts was selected by the Board of Trustees as Laurel's new superintendent, and an honorable role as the first woman selec...More >>
Throughout the year, several people were offered the opportunity to have their home rebuilt after last year’s tornado. Now, one year later, it’s 89-year-old Pauline Stewart’s turn for a fresh start. According to her son Eugene Stewart, he says the damages to her home were very extensive. He said he almost considered moving her in with him in Georgia.More >>
Throughout the year, several people were offered the opportunity to have their home rebuilt after last year’s tornado. Now, one year later, it’s 89-year-old Pauline Stewart’s turn for a fresh start. According to her son Eugene Stewart, he says the damages to her home were very extensive. He said he almost considered moving her in with him in Georgia.More >>
City officials have lifted a boil water notice for portions of Laurel.More >>
City officials have lifted a boil water notice for portions of Laurel.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagles defeated the University of Alabama-Birmingham 80-63 Thursday night at Bartow Arena. It was USM’s most decisive win over the Lady Blazers in 11 years, and handed first-place UAB its first Conference USA loss of the year.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagles defeated the University of Alabama-Birmingham 80-63 Thursday night at Bartow Arena. It was USM’s most decisive win over the Lady Blazers in 11 years, and handed first-place UAB its first Conference USA loss of the year.More >>
For the fifth year in a row, a national organization has given Mississippi a "B" grade for its efforts to fight human trafficking. Shared Hope International, based in Vancouver, Washington, issues an annual state report card on human trafficking laws. It says Mississippi has effective laws, but should make human trafficking training for law enforcement mandatory, rather than voluntary. Some people in the Hattiesburg area who work to increase awareness of human...More >>
For the fifth year in a row, a national organization has given Mississippi a "B" grade for its efforts to fight human trafficking. Shared Hope International, based in Vancouver, Washington, issues an annual state report card on human trafficking laws. It says Mississippi has effective laws, but should make human trafficking training for law enforcement mandatory, rather than voluntary. Some people in the Hattiesburg area who work to increase awareness of human...More >>