Boil water notice lifted for parts of Laurel

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

Officials lifted a boil-water notice Friday evening for portions of Laurel.that had been issued Thursday.

The affected area included:

  • Old Bay Springs Road 
  • North Park Street
  • Tower Drive 
  • Briarwood Drive 

Here's a checklist for after a notice is lifted, from the Mississippi State Department of Health

  • Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing. Suggestion: run one faucet 10 minutes; two faucets, five minutes both; three faucets, three to four minutes each
  • Flush any faucet a minimum of two minutes ensure clearing of the line serving the faucet
  • Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc., made during the boil-water notice
  • Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with “cleared-system” water
  •  Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary
  • Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred
  • Run dishwater through a cycle or two before washing dishes

