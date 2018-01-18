Boil water notice lifted for parts of Laurel

The new Laurel School District Superintendent said she's ready to hit the ground running. Jessica Bowman sat down with Dr. Toy Watts Friday to talk about her new position and her plans for the future of the district. Dr. Toy Watts said, "I absolutely love knowing I can be a change agent in someone's life." With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Toy Watts was selected by the Board of Trustees as Laurel's new superintendent, and an honorable role as the first woman selec...