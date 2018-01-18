Boil water notice issued for parts of Laurel - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Boil water notice issued for parts of Laurel

Boil water notice issued for portions of Laurel; Photo Source: City of Laurel Gov't Facebook Page Boil water notice issued for portions of Laurel; Photo Source: City of Laurel Gov't Facebook Page
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

City officials have issued a boil water notice for portions of Laurel. 

Homes and businesses on the following address are under boil water notice:

  • Old Bay Springs Rd. 
  • North Park St.
  • Tower Dr. 
  • Briarwood Dr. 

Here's a checklist for safe water use from the Mississippi State Department of Health:

DO NOT

  • Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.
  • Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.
  • Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
  • Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

DO

  • Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.
  • Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.
  • Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
  • Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
  • Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly