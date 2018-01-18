VIDEO: Local golf trick shot extraordinaire does trick in snow

Laurel golfer does trick shot in the snow; Photo Source: Alec Barlow's Trick Shots Facebook page

A Laurel golfer is back at it again with another one of his impressive golf trick shots.

Alec Barlow has been doing tricks since he was a little kid.

"I grew up in sports and have always been athletic," Barlow said. "I have been doing these tricks ever since I was little."

His most recent video shows him doing a trick shot in a yoga like reverse plank position in the snow.

He calls the trick "The Matrix."

Barlow says he practices every day, and is constantly working on new tricks.

You can check out more of Barlow's tricks on his Instagram page here, or his Facebook page here.