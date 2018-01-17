Towing company working around the clock after winter weather

The good thing about all the wrecks, most people haven't got injured," Taylor said. (Photo source: WDAM)

Local towing companies have been swamped with business in the Pine Belt because of icy roads.

Jessica Bowman caught up with one Hattiesburg company that said it was so busy with calls, it had to turn people down.

"Pretty good damage to the car," said Scott Taylor, owner of Taylor Towing. "This is probably one of the worst cars we've got in today. Most of them have been a little bit less damage than this one, but they slipped off the road pretty hard."

Taylor said his team was flooded with calls since the early morning hours Wednesday.

"Normally, we tow a few cars a night," Taylor said. "Last night it over tripled. We could have towed a lot more, but we had to turn a few away just because we couldn't get to them in a timely manner."

Video shot from inside one of the wreckers shows cars at a standstill, some stuck and others found in ditches.

"Most of the cars we have towed have been just minor damage," Taylor said. "Mostly sheet metal damage all the way around the car. Some of them we've been able to pull them right out of the ditch and right back on the roads and they have been able to get on to work."

Taylor said one of the worst problematic areas was the overpass at Highway 49 and Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg.

"The good thing about all the wrecks, most people haven't got injured," Taylor said. "They have been very minor wrecks, just slipping off in ditches. This car is pretty much going to be totaled out. It won't be fixed. It will go to scrap or parts, or the insurance company will do something with it, but this one will not be back on the road."

The roads are getting a lot better, but don't let it fool you. Taylor said when you have a good road you can come across an icy spot that can lead to a wreck.

