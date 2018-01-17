Forrest County settles lawsuit with PHWD - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forrest County settles lawsuit with PHWD

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Forrest County supervisors ratified a settlement with the Pat Harrison Waterway District Tuesday. Photo credit WDAM. Forrest County supervisors ratified a settlement with the Pat Harrison Waterway District Tuesday. Photo credit WDAM.
FORREST COUNTY (WDAM) -

A lawsuit involving Forrest County and the Pat Harrison Waterway District has been settled. 

Forrest County will pay the district $1.35 million in two installments of $675,000.00.  

The county will get the decades-old district office on Highway 49. 

Board of Supervisors president David Hogan said the building will probably be donated to Forrest General Hospital. 

"Forrest General has been awfully good at working with us on things such as inmate medical costs and is a great partner and the largest employer in the county and so, we want to help them every chance we get," Hogan said. 

Pat Harrison Waterway District sued Forrest County after it voted to leave the district in 2013. 

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

    Southern Miss baseball will be missing four key contributors when the its season opens against Mississippi State on February 16. Hayden Roberts, Taylor Braley, Kirk McCarty and Dylan Burdeaux wrapped up their first minor league seasons in the fall. Roberts, a 34th round MLB draftee of the Colorado Rockies, struck out 45 batters in 21 games with the Grand Junction Rockies.

