Forrest County settles lawsuit with PHWD

A lawsuit involving Forrest County and the Pat Harrison Waterway District has been settled.

Forrest County will pay the district $1.35 million in two installments of $675,000.00.

The county will get the decades-old district office on Highway 49.

Board of Supervisors president David Hogan said the building will probably be donated to Forrest General Hospital.

"Forrest General has been awfully good at working with us on things such as inmate medical costs and is a great partner and the largest employer in the county and so, we want to help them every chance we get," Hogan said.

Pat Harrison Waterway District sued Forrest County after it voted to leave the district in 2013.

