Forrest County extending FEMA shelter hours - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forrest County extending FEMA shelter hours

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
The Forrest County Community Shelter housed 59 people Tuesday night. Photo credit WDAM. The Forrest County Community Shelter housed 59 people Tuesday night. Photo credit WDAM.
FORREST COUNTY (WDAM) -

Forrest County is extending the hours of its community shelter, which housed nearly 60 people Tuesday night. 

Emergency management officials say it will remain open until 10 a.m. Friday, with the Salvation Army providing meals.

The Jones County shelter closed at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

It opened at three o'clock Tuesday afternoon.  

Only two people stayed there overnight.

Currently, there are no plans to reopen it.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

 
       

    Thursday, January 18 2018 12:10 AM EST2018-01-18 05:10:53 GMT
    USM's Dylan Burdeaux was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 2017 MLB Draft. Courtesy: WDAMUSM's Dylan Burdeaux was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 2017 MLB Draft. Courtesy: WDAM

    Southern Miss baseball will be missing four key contributors when the its season opens against Mississippi State on February 16. Hayden Roberts, Taylor Braley, Kirk McCarty and Dylan Burdeaux wrapped up their first minor league seasons in the fall. Roberts, a 34th round MLB draftee of the Colorado Rockies, struck out 45 batters in 21 games with the Grand Junction Rockies.

    Southern Miss baseball will be missing four key contributors when the its season opens against Mississippi State on February 16. Hayden Roberts, Taylor Braley, Kirk McCarty and Dylan Burdeaux wrapped up their first minor league seasons in the fall. Roberts, a 34th round MLB draftee of the Colorado Rockies, struck out 45 batters in 21 games with the Grand Junction Rockies.

