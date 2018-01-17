Forrest County extending FEMA shelter hours

Forrest County is extending the hours of its community shelter, which housed nearly 60 people Tuesday night.

Emergency management officials say it will remain open until 10 a.m. Friday, with the Salvation Army providing meals.

The Jones County shelter closed at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

It opened at three o'clock Tuesday afternoon.

Only two people stayed there overnight.

Currently, there are no plans to reopen it.

