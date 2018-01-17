Authorities investigate hit and run in Jones County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Authorities investigate hit and run in Jones County

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Source: Google Imagery Source: Google Imagery
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Authorities are searching for the driver who hit a man on a Jones County road Tuesday night and then left the scene.

It happened on Moselle-Seminary Road around 9:15 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but we don't know his condition. 

He could not describe the vehicle that struck him, but he told deputies that it kept on going.

    Southern Miss baseball will be missing four key contributors when the its season opens against Mississippi State on February 16. Hayden Roberts, Taylor Braley, Kirk McCarty and Dylan Burdeaux wrapped up their first minor league seasons in the fall. Roberts, a 34th round MLB draftee of the Colorado Rockies, struck out 45 batters in 21 games with the Grand Junction Rockies.

