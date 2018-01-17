Brothers rescue motorists stranded on icy roadways - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Brothers rescue motorists stranded on icy roadways

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

WDAM News crews found several weather-related accidents around the area Wednesday morning. Icy road conditions left many motorists stranded in ditches or on the side of the road.

Two brothers from the town of Beaumont took it upon themselves to lend a hand to nearly a dozen stranded motorists between Hattiesburg and Beaumont on Highway 98 East. 

“Just riding up and down the road to see if anybody needed help,” said Kel Hinton. “I went and bought a strap. He bought a strap. We both got four-wheel drives. Whoever need help, we’ve been hooking to them and pulling them out.”

“It started with me last night,” said Chauncy Hinton. “I did a Facebook post, and I was expecting it to go viral like it did, but everybody shared it and everything. Everybody was calling me last night and this morning.”

That Facebook post Chauncy referred to has been shared more than 500 times. There’s no doubt the word of their good deed has traveled far and wide.

"I've been up since 4 o’clock this morning, and have been pulling people out. I've got seven victims,” said Chauncy. “It's pretty nice to help people out, man. I told them free of charge and had a couple, they offered me stuff, but it's all to God. I'm doing it for God.”

The pair said helping out those in need wasn’t a bad way to spend their snow day.

