Hub City Mass Transit driving abbreviated routes

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

City buses were able to get on the roads in Hattiesburg Wednesday afternoon after icy conditions crippled much of the Pine Belt.

The Hub City Mass Transit service is operating with abbreviated routes Wednesday until 6:30 p.m.  Drivers were cleared to get behind the wheel and out on the roads at noon.

"We believe mass transit is an essential service that the city provides, and so we have folks that rode the routes, saw what we could possibly do, particularly when it came to the Hardy Street route, and so those routes have been shortened to make sure that we keep our passengers as well as our drivers safe," Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said.

There has not been an announcement on what time bus services will resume Thursday morning, with more ice expected in the early morning hours.  According to the Hub City Transit schedule, routes usually begin at 6 a.m. 

