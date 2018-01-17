Mt. Olive under boil water advisory

According to the town’s Facebook page, a valve on the main water tank broke, and maintenance crews had to cut water pressure from the tank to make repairs. (Photo source: Facebook)

The entire town of Mount Olive is under a boil water advisory until further notice.

According to the town’s Facebook page, a valve on the main water tank broke, and maintenance crews had to cut water pressure from the tank to make repairs. The repair work started Wednesday morning.

Here's a checklist for safe water use from the Mississippi State Department of Health:

DO NOT

Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.

Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

DO

Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.

Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

