Mt. Olive under boil water advisory

MT. OLIVE, MS (WDAM) -

The entire town of Mount Olive is under a boil water advisory until further notice.

According to the town’s Facebook page, a valve on the main water tank broke, and maintenance crews had to cut water pressure from the tank to make repairs. The repair work started Wednesday morning.

Here's a checklist for safe water use from the Mississippi State Department of Health:

DO NOT

  • Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.
  • Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.
  • Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
  • Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

DO

  • Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.
  • Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.
  • Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
  • Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
  • Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

