Preliminary snow totals from across the Pine Belt

Local towing companies have been swamped with business in the Pine Belt. Jessica Bowman caught up with one company that said it was so busy with calls, it had to turn people down. Scott Taylor said, "Pretty good damage to the car. This is probably one of the worst cars we've got in today. Most of them have been a little bit less damage than this one, but they slipped off the road pretty hard." The icy road conditions made for a busy day at Taylor Towing in Hattiesburg. Own...