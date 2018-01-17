Preliminary snow totals from across the Pine Belt - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Preliminary snow totals from across the Pine Belt

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
The National Weather Service in Jackson continues to collect snow totals from around the area. (Photo source: WDAM viewer) The National Weather Service in Jackson continues to collect snow totals from around the area. (Photo source: WDAM viewer)
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

While the National Weather Service in Jackson continues to collect snow totals from around the area, here are some preliminary numbers from the counties that have reported in numbers:

Clarke County: Shubuta- 1.5 inches, Quitman- 1.3 inches, Archusa Creek- 1.2 inches

Covington County: Collins- 1.8 inches, Dry Creek- 0.8 inches

Forrest County: Hattiesburg- 1.8 inches, Carnes- 1.5 inches

Jefferson Davis County: Prentiss- 0.8 inches

Jones County: Eastabuchie- 1.6 inches, Ellisville- o.8 inches

Lamar County: Oloh- 2.3 inches, Oak Grove- 1.8 inches, Sumrall- 1.8 inches

Lawrence County: Monticello- 0.8 inches

Marion County: Columbia- 1.4 inches

Simpson County- New Hebron- 1.5 inches, Puckett- 1.0 inches, Magee- 0.5 inches, Mendenhall- 0.5 inches

Smith County- Mize- 0.5 inches

