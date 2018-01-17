Power shortage issues resolved - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Power shortage issues resolved

By Blair Ledet, Morning Anchor
Power companies that serve the Pine Belt reported there was a shortage of electricity Wednesday morning. Utility officials tell us the problem has been resolved. 

Early Wednesday morning, about 425,000 customers were asked to reduce the amount of energy they used to avoid an emergency overload to the power grid.  

"Had we not acted in this manner, we would have run the risk of having a massive outage, rolling blackouts, and all of that. So, I think our public appeal worked," said Jim Compton, President and CEO of Cooperative Energy. "I want to thank all the members of the cooperatives that participated in it, and we're pretty much in good shape now. The grid is still fragile until it warms up more."

