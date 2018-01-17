Power shortage issues resolved

Several schools, school districts, city's, and businesses in the Pine Belt are making schedule changes due to winter weather creating dangerous driving conditions.More >>
Several schools, school districts, city's, and businesses in the Pine Belt are making schedule changes due to winter weather creating dangerous driving conditions.More >>
Last night’s snow has turned into slush and ice on the roads, creating dangerous driving conditions throughout the Pine Belt.More >>
Last night’s snow has turned into slush and ice on the roads, creating dangerous driving conditions throughout the Pine Belt.More >>
While the National Weather Service in Jackson continues to collect snow totals from around the area, here are some preliminary numbers from the counties that have reported in numbersMore >>
While the National Weather Service in Jackson continues to collect snow totals from around the area, here are some preliminary numbers from the counties that have reported in numbersMore >>
Power companies that serve the Pine Belt reported there was a shortage of electricity Wednesday morning. Utility officials tell us the problem has been resolved.More >>
Power companies that serve the Pine Belt reported there was a shortage of electricity Wednesday morning. Utility officials tell us the problem has been resolved.More >>
The entire town of Mount Olive is under a boil water advisory until further notice.More >>
The entire town of Mount Olive is under a boil water advisory until further notice.More >>