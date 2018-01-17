Power shortage issues resolved - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Power shortage issues resolved

By Blair Ledet, Morning Anchor
Connect
(Source: WDAM Staff) (Source: WDAM Staff)
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

Power companies that serve the Pine Belt reported there was a shortage of electricity Wednesday morning. Utility officials tell us the problem has been resolved. 

Early Wednesday morning, about 425,000 customers were asked to reduce the amount of energy they used to avoid an emergency overload to the power grid.  

"Had we not acted in this manner, we would have run the risk of having a massive outage, rolling blackouts, and all of that. So, I think our public appeal worked," said Jim Compton, President and CEO of Cooperative Energy. "I want to thank all the members of the cooperatives that participated in it, and we're pretty much in good shape now. The grid is still fragile until it warms up more."

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • LIST: Winter weather closings and delays in the Pine Belt

    LIST: Winter weather closings and delays in the Pine Belt

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 5:13 PM EST2018-01-17 22:13:43 GMT
    Photo credit: Raycom Image Bank School bus graphicPhoto credit: Raycom Image Bank School bus graphic

    Several schools, school districts, city's, and businesses in the Pine Belt are making schedule changes due to winter weather creating dangerous driving conditions.

    More >>

    Several schools, school districts, city's, and businesses in the Pine Belt are making schedule changes due to winter weather creating dangerous driving conditions.

    More >>

  • Icy roads create dangerous driving conditions

    Icy roads create dangerous driving conditions

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 4:42 PM EST2018-01-17 21:42:21 GMT
    Emergency managements agencies are urging drivers to stay off the slick roads unless absolutely necessary. (Photo source: WDAM)Emergency managements agencies are urging drivers to stay off the slick roads unless absolutely necessary. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Last night’s snow has turned into slush and ice on the roads, creating dangerous driving conditions throughout the Pine Belt.

    More >>

    Last night’s snow has turned into slush and ice on the roads, creating dangerous driving conditions throughout the Pine Belt.

    More >>

  • Preliminary snow totals from across the Pine Belt

    Preliminary snow totals from across the Pine Belt

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 3:50 PM EST2018-01-17 20:50:57 GMT
    The National Weather Service in Jackson continues to collect snow totals from around the area. (Photo source: WDAM viewer)The National Weather Service in Jackson continues to collect snow totals from around the area. (Photo source: WDAM viewer)

    While the National Weather Service in Jackson continues to collect snow totals from around the area, here are some preliminary numbers from the counties that have reported in numbers

    More >>

    While the National Weather Service in Jackson continues to collect snow totals from around the area, here are some preliminary numbers from the counties that have reported in numbers

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly